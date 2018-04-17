Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How We’ll Know It’s Okay To Go Back To Starbucks [EXCLUSIVE]

The story about two Black men being arrested inside of a Starbucks in Philly has been making headlines. They spoke about how a manager called the cops on them after they said they were waiting for a friend to arrive. The men were escorted out and people were very confused of why it happened.

Rickey Smiley believes that McDonald’s has the best coffee. They also talked about how T.I. is the Al Sharpton of this generation and they won’t go to Starbucks until he says it’s okay. He wants Black people to spend money where they are treated right.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

