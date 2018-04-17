How We’ll Know It’s Okay To Go Back To Starbucks [EXCLUSIVE]

The story about two Black men being arrested inside of a Starbucks in Philly has been making headlines. They spoke about how a manager called the cops on them after they said they were waiting for a friend to arrive. The men were escorted out and people were very confused of why it happened.
Rickey Smiley believes that McDonald’s has the best coffee. They also talked about how T.I. is the Al Sharpton of this generation and they won’t go to Starbucks until he says it’s okay. He wants Black people to spend money where they are treated right.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video
RELATED: Starbucks Caught Refusing To Let Black Customer Use Restroom [VIDEO]
RELATED: Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
The Latest:
- Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance Reportedly Set YouTube Livestreaming Record
- Mother In SUV Crash Was Legally Intoxicated, Children May Have Been Drugged
- Starbucks Arrestee Identifed As A Member Of Omega Psi Phi, New Video Of Arrest
- Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training
- Barbara Bush Dead At 92
- Millenials Are Even More Delusional Than Their Parents On Police Brutality
- Why Khloe Kardashian Named Her Baby True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Shad Moss On Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might Be Dating Future: ‘She Can Date Who She Wants’
- What Beyoncè & Kendrick Lamar Represent [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Odds Are That Starbucks’ Racial Sensitivity Training Won’t Work