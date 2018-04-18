NBL Twinz From East Saint Louis Talks New Music, Linking up with Boosie & Grinding w/ Princess Stormm

NBL Twinz are from East Saint Louis and they are blowing the f*ck up! Most people that are not from Saint Louis don’t understand East Saint Louis, its not really in Missouri but it only takes 2 seconds to get to East Saint Louis, Illinois; both cities are very raw and uncut. And East Saint Louis is more like the trenches. The twins starting rapping not to long ago and began to do some songs to get their buzz. Fast forward a couple months ago Bossie Bad Azz came to St. Louis to do a show and after he was interested in doing some work since he was in the city. That same night the twins were in the building and got to link up with him. They knew that investing in their selves this would be a power move. We talked new music, doing the video to the song with Boosie & grinding… Watch the full interview now!

