Prank Call: Mom Gets Heated After Her Son Takes $50K Vehicle From Radio Station [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. calls up a mother and accuses her son of stealing their vehicle from the radio station. Her son is an intern and is joy riding around with their $50,000 Hummer. The mother instantly told Roy that he was out of his mind and didn’t like how he was talking about her son.

They then decided to get into a verbal argument and the mom kept defending her son. She then said she was going to beat his ass. When she found out it was a prank she was not happy about it.

