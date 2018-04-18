Prank Call: Mom Gets Heated After Her Son Takes $50K Vehicle From Radio Station [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. calls up a mother and accuses her son of stealing their vehicle from the radio station. Her son is an intern and is joy riding around with their $50,000 Hummer. The mother instantly told Roy that he was out of his mind and didn’t like how he was talking about her son.
They then decided to get into a verbal argument and the mom kept defending her son. She then said she was going to beat his ass. When she found out it was a prank she was not happy about it.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Mother Defends Son Accused Of Soiling Himself [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Fraud [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Gets Checked For Calling A Man’s Fiancèe A Liar [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Is Doing The Work To Keep The Family Business From Getting Stolen
- LA Fitness Fires Multiple Employees After Two Black Men Were Racially Profiled
- Tropikana’s Glam House Ep1 • Fishtail Braid [VIDEO]
- Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1 Baby Special
- Major Plot Point Revealed In Final Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
- Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To Stay
- Attorney Ben Crump Rallied NAN Convention Crowd After Making An Unexpected Introduction
- What Black Men Can Learn From Serena Williams’ Husband [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why His New Diet The Clean 20 Is His Easiest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Famous Dex Talks Beef With YBN Nahmir, Paying Respect To The OG’s & More