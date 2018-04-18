Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Usher Shouldn’t Be That Mad About Being Burglarized [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 17 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Usher is dealing with a separation from his wife and now being burglarized. The singers L.A. mansion was broken into and they took not only over a lot of cash, but also his Jesus piece. They even took his surveillance cameras.

Gary With Da Tea thinks he shouldn’t be that mad because he’s sure he is covered under insurance. Keri Hilson is also speaking out about side pieces and men that cheat. She doesn’t want women to allow men to do this and they shouldn’t stick around.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Usher’s Home Burglarized, Security Cam And $820K In Cash And Jewelry Gone

RELATED: Does Usher Have A New Boo Already? [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Ayo & Teo On How Usher Helped Kick-Start Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

4 photos Launch gallery

Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Continue reading Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest