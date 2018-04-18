Why Usher Shouldn’t Be That Mad About Being Burglarized [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Usher is dealing with a separation from his wife and now being burglarized. The singers L.A. mansion was broken into and they took not only over a lot of cash, but also his Jesus piece. They even took his surveillance cameras.

Gary With Da Tea thinks he shouldn’t be that mad because he’s sure he is covered under insurance. Keri Hilson is also speaking out about side pieces and men that cheat. She doesn’t want women to allow men to do this and they shouldn’t stick around.

