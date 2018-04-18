Why Usher Shouldn’t Be That Mad About Being Burglarized [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Usher is dealing with a separation from his wife and now being burglarized. The singers L.A. mansion was broken into and they took not only over a lot of cash, but also his Jesus piece. They even took his surveillance cameras.
Gary With Da Tea thinks he shouldn’t be that mad because he’s sure he is covered under insurance. Keri Hilson is also speaking out about side pieces and men that cheat. She doesn’t want women to allow men to do this and they shouldn’t stick around.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Usher’s Home Burglarized, Security Cam And $820K In Cash And Jewelry Gone
RELATED: Does Usher Have A New Boo Already? [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Ayo & Teo On How Usher Helped Kick-Start Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Is Doing The Work To Keep The Family Business From Getting Stolen
- LA Fitness Fires Multiple Employees After Two Black Men Were Racially Profiled
- Tropikana’s Glam House Ep1 • Fishtail Braid [VIDEO]
- Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1 Baby Special
- Major Plot Point Revealed In Final Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
- Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To Stay
- Attorney Ben Crump Rallied NAN Convention Crowd After Making An Unexpected Introduction
- What Black Men Can Learn From Serena Williams’ Husband [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why His New Diet The Clean 20 Is His Easiest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Famous Dex Talks Beef With YBN Nahmir, Paying Respect To The OG’s & More