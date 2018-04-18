Headkrack Talks About Going On Tour With Eric B & Rakim [EXCLUSIVE]

Kendrick Lamar is making headlines after being the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize. Headkrack was also excited to share that he’s going on tour with Eric B & Rakim. The tour will be in several cities starting off in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The manager at Starbucks in Philly that called the police on two Black men has been fired. CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson will meet with the men as well. Congratulations again to Headkrack!

