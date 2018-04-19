Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1 Baby Special

Ray and Princess call in some help from "The Hills."

Hello Beautiful

Posted 13 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, are getting their own mini-spinoff as they get ready to become parents.

With their baby girl due this summer, Ray and Princess need to take a crash course in parenting, and TMZ.com reports that VH1 is going to catch the whole thing on camera.

Sources told TMZ that Ray and Princess will be producing and starring in a two-hour special for VH1 that will follow them as they get advice on parenting.

They won’t be learning the ropes alone; Heidi and Spencer Pratt will be giving them some advice as new parents themselves (they have a 6-month-old son). Rapper Too Short will also be offering up some tips and tricks for taking care of a baby. Ray J’s manager, David Weintaub, will also appear on the special.

Filming is already underway, and TMZ was able to pull this clip of Ray J chatting about the best cocktails for new fathers.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s A Girl For Ray J & Princess Love

Ray J Caught In Alleged Cheating Scandal On Pregnant Wife Princess Love

Excited Aren’t We: Ray J And Princess Love Celebrate 6-Month Anniversary

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest