Major Plot Point Revealed In Final Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

The final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom before it’s June 22nd release is here and it reveals even more information about the upcoming sequel.

In the film, Velociraptor whisperer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas) team up again to return to the island they barely escaped from. Now, why would do such a thing? To save the genetically engineered dinosaurs from extinction…again. This time they will be joined by a newcomer to the franchise Franklin ( Justice Smith).

The final trailer also reveals a major plot point, the people who have enlisted Owen and Claire to help get the endangered dinos off the island intend on selling them to the highest bidder. They also needed Owen to find Blue, his buddy Velociraptor from the first film who is the last of her kind. They don’t want to sell her but instead use her to create a new hybrid dinosaur called the Indoraptor who looks even more menacing than the Indominous Rex.

Fallen Kingdom, unlike its predecessor, is being billed as a “half disaster, half horror” film because of its intense second half. Executive Producer, Steven Spielberg in an interview with Entertainment Weekly gushed about the movie’s final act: “It has a wonderfully, deliciously scary third act. J.A. knows how to create terror, but he also knows how to orchestrate it so you’re not brutalized by it, and he has the gift of restraint. But when he needs to open up the throttle, he really knows how.”.

Director J.A. Bayona also spoke on the films scarier second half: “The first half, you have a whole dinosaur movie on the island, so you have what you expect from a Jurassic movie. Then the second half moves to a totally different environment that feels more suspenseful, darker, claustrophobic, and even has this kind of gothic element, which I love.”

Oh, we cannot wait. Step into the final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below.

