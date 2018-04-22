Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of Danny Ray Thomas

A grand jury could soon hear evidence from the Harris County, Texas district attorney’s office in the killing of Danny Ray Thomas, an unarmed Black man shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy just four days after cops killed Stephon Clark in Sacramento.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer, who is Black, late Friday for the March 22 shooting on a Houston street, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Thomas, 34, was having an apparent mental breakdown when Brewer, 44, arrived at the scene, where Thomas was foaming at the mouth and had is trousers around his ankles after an altercation with another person.
Brewer, who was equipped with a Taser, chose to fire a single gunshot at Thomas, when the disturbed man walked toward him instead of dropping to the ground as ordered. The deputy fired his gun about 20 seconds after he gave the command.
Gonzalez faulted Brewer for failing to follow the department’s use of force policy, indicating that the deputy should have used his stun gun in that situation.
A police union attorney disagreed with the sheriff’s second-guessing of “Brewer’s split-second decision.” The union plans to appeal the 6-year law enforcement veteran’s termination.
Thomas was not in his right frame of mind, his sister Kita Thomas said, according KPRC-TV. His mental health began spiraling down after his estranged wife allegedly drowned his two children in her bathtub in 2016. The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting.
“The acknowledgment that this officer violated use of force policy when he killed a non-threatening innocent man who was mentally ill and who was committing no crime will enrage a Harris County jury,” predicted the family’s lawyers, which includes civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
5. Wendell Allen, 20
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Jordan Baker, 26
10. Victor White lll, 22
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
12. Eric Garner, 43
13. John Crawford lll, 22
14. Michael Brown, 18
15. Ezell Ford, 25
16. Dante Parker, 36
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
19. Akai Gurley, 28
20. Tamir Rice, 12
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
22. Jerame Reid, 36
23. Charly Keunang, 43
24. Tony Robinson, 19
25. Walter Scott, 50
26. Freddie Gray, 25
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
29. Christian Taylor, 19
30. Jamar Clark, 24
31. Mario Woods, 26
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
35. Alton Sterling, 37
36. Philando Castile, 32
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
40. Alfred Olango, 38
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
42. Stephon Clark, 22
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
