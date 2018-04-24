Right-Wing Yeezy: Kanye West Loves Donald Trump & Gets Embraced By Alex Jones

Via | HipHopDX

Kanye West’s recent Twitter spree, which revealed some of his ideology and expressed support for conservative commentator Candace Owens, elicited widespread criticism over the weekend. But the comments also earned him praise from many right-wing observers, including controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of InfoWars.

“.@kanyewest I admire your bold moves against the thought police,” Jones wrote. “And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast!”

