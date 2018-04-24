Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Right-Wing Yeezy: Kanye West Loves Donald Trump & Gets Embraced By Alex Jones

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
POLITICS-US-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Kanye West’s recent Twitter spree, which revealed some of his ideology and expressed support for conservative commentator Candace Owens, elicited widespread criticism over the weekend. But the comments also earned him praise from many right-wing observers, including controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of InfoWars.

“.@kanyewest I admire your bold moves against the thought police,” Jones wrote. “And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast!”

READ MORE

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now