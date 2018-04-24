Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released From Prison

Meek Mill is finally going home!

According to the rapper’s lawyer, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Mill, whose legal name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to thank everyone who had his back while he was was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation.

“I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” he wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

His lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement that they are “thrilled” that their client is going home, NBC 10 noted.

“As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail.”

TMZ Sports wrote that the Philadelphia Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin picked the rapper up from prison and took him straight to the playoff game against the Miami Heat. He was joined by Kevin Hart.

Let’s go @sixers A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

Naturally, folks on Twitter were extremely happy to hear this good news:

Meek Mill’s PR team put out a better statement than Waffle House and Starbucks combined. Look at God. pic.twitter.com/1ZSWLAthqV — April will be at #WICOMICON (@ReignOfApril) April 24, 2018

How Meek Mill leaving jail pic.twitter.com/lwukt0jsHc — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 24, 2018

#Sixers owner says via #Instagram that he’s in route to pick up Mill, like right now https://t.co/PyTUYWnKmY #MeekIsFree — Danyel Smith (@danamo) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill is free. Sixers winning by 100 tonight. — Cycle (@bycycle) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill is free!!! pic.twitter.com/Uk95RwUknD — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 24, 2018

Justice for #MeekMill. The treatment of @MeekMill who was denied bond for minor parole violations as mass shooter #TravisReinking is issued a bond (later revoked) after taking 4 lives shows evidence of a broken criminal justice system in which race infects virtually every stage. https://t.co/f8jlAbbzUP — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill stepping into the Sixers game tonight. #MeekFree pic.twitter.com/q468iYYUoe — Kendall B. (@kendallb511) April 24, 2018

Congrats Meek!

