J. Cole Has “Mastered The Art Of Making Albums That You Can Ride To And Learn Something From” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop | 04.24.18
Leave a comment

J. Cole released his album KOD last week without any promotion and it is a success. Headkrack mentioned that he makes music that you can ride and learn from. The entire album is about addiction and has so many gems on it.

There are no features on the album and it has been streamed over 4 million times on Spotify. Drake is also making headlines because he donated $25,000 to one school and promised them uniforms. He recently just went back to give them it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Thoughts About J. Cole On “KOD”: “He’s Just Too Damn Good” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Chanté Moore Feat. Lewis Sky “One Love” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Donates $34,000 To J. Cole’s Nonprofit Organization [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

See the NC native through the years.

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now