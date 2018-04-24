J. Cole Has “Mastered The Art Of Making Albums That You Can Ride To And Learn Something From” [EXCLUSIVE]

J. Cole released his album KOD last week without any promotion and it is a success. Headkrack mentioned that he makes music that you can ride and learn from. The entire album is about addiction and has so many gems on it.

Follow @TheRSMS

There are no features on the album and it has been streamed over 4 million times on Spotify. Drake is also making headlines because he donated $25,000 to one school and promised them uniforms. He recently just went back to give them it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Thoughts About J. Cole On “KOD”: “He’s Just Too Damn Good” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Chanté Moore Feat. Lewis Sky “One Love” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Donates $34,000 To J. Cole’s Nonprofit Organization [PHOTOS]

The Latest: