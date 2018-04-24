J. Cole Has “Mastered The Art Of Making Albums That You Can Ride To And Learn Something From” [EXCLUSIVE]

J. Cole released his album KOD last week without any promotion and it is a success. Headkrack mentioned that he makes music that you can ride and learn from. The entire album is about addiction and has so many gems on it.
There are no features on the album and it has been streamed over 4 million times on Spotify. Drake is also making headlines because he donated $25,000 to one school and promised them uniforms. He recently just went back to give them it.
