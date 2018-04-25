Did Kanye West Just Announce His Presidential Candidacy (Again)?

Via | HipHopDX

TWITTER – In between sharing photos of Michael Jackson and Kanye West figurines on Twitter, the inimitable Yeezy appears to be having presidential aspirations (again). During his latest Twitter spree on Tuesday night (April 24), he wrote simply, “2024.”

West had previously expressed interest in running in 2020 against current POTUS Donald Trump but evidently he’s leaving that window open for Trump to have a second term.

Considering The Life Of Pablo mastermind recently voiced his love for Trump during an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden and met up with the polarizing president in 2016, it’s not exactly shocking.

