Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces

Black women can literally do anything.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 18 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

A Virginia woman used her motherly instincts to safely give birth alone in a hotel room in Istanbul, Turkey. In her now viral Twitter thread, Tia Freeman details she found out she was pregnant late in her third trimester after her birth control failed. By the time she discovered she was expecting, the mom-to-be had already booked a trip to the Middle East and decided to take the voyage anyway.

On the flight, Freeman started experiencing contractions, and had to endure the early pains of labor while shuffling through international customs.

Once Freeman arrived at her hotel, she began Googling and Youtubing videos on how to give birth. She filled a tub, got towels together, and managed to give birth to a baby boy. She ended up cutting the umbilical chord with knives and shoelaces.

Get into the brave tale below:

You can find the full thread here. 

RELATED LINKS

Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son

Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real

Tristan Thompson &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl…But Where Is His Son?

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now