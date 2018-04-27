What Main Character May Not Be Part Of Insecure’s Upcoming Season?

The strength of Insecure‘s first two seasons have been the battle of the sexes – Team Lawrence versus Team Issa. Now come to find out, we may be missing a part of that dynamic.

They shootin'. Season 3. #InsecureHBO A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:06am PDT

Jay Ellis revealed that even though season three had already begun filming about a month ago, he hadn’t filmed a single scene for it.

In a recent interview, Ellis remarked that he felt “out the loop” as to what was going on with season 3. “I’m a little bit out of it. I’m not really…they’ve been filming for the last six or seven weeks or something like that,” he said. “I don’t know. I honestly truly don’t know. I might get a call tomorrow and they gonna be like ‘ey can you come do this’ and I’ll be like ‘Yeah, I’ll be there’”

So wait, no Lawrence Hive in season 3? I mean, Issa and Lawrence did get a bit of closure when we last saw them. But then again, as Ellis said — you never know.

