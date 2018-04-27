Features
Home > Features

Donald Trump Thanked Chance The Rapper And Chance Responds

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Well, this isn’t good.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to once again salute Kanye West and his “free thoughts” and his work for the Black community. Who else was added to that list? Chance The Rapper.

via GIPHY

Mind you, Chance officially got on the President’s radar earlier this week during the midst of Kanye’s super rant on Twitter in which he posted a picture of him wearing a MAGA hat and also proclaiming that he loves Trump. It even got friends of Kanye to either attempt to reach out (John Legend) or outwardly just dismiss the entire thing (Janelle Monáe, J. Cole, Frank Ocean).

Chance hadn’t tweeted anything since Wednesday until today and used the perfect GIF to respond to everything. But a Trump co-sign? For a guy who was one of the biggest Obama supporters around? Oh boy.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now