Kanye West Shares Photo Of Mother's Surgeon: "This Is My Album Cover"

Posted April 28, 2018
“LOVE EVERYONE” is a possible name for the project.

Kanye West has shared an image on Twitter he says will serve as the cover of his next album. In a text conversation with a person listed as Wes (possibly GOOD Music rapper Sheck Wes), Kanye revealed a photo of Jan Adams, the plastic surgeon who performed his late mother Donda West’s last operation. Complications from the surgery reportedly contributed to West losing her life. “This is my album cover,” he wrote. “Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating.”

