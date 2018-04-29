Migos Kicked Out Of Hotel After Valet Fight; Cardi B Taken To Safety

Via | HotNewHipHop

The Migos have grown into mega superstars since the masses were introduced to them through their single, “Versace.” From their, they’ve released two massive albums with Culture I and II and have been touring around the globe. However, not everything has been smooth since reaching this level of success. The trio and their entourage were reportedly involved in a brawl in Las Vegas which resulted in them getting kicked out of the hotel.

TheBlast reports that Migos and their crew were involved in an altercation at Encore Hotel and Casino that left them booted from the hotel. The trio were performing at Drai’s in Las Vegas and went straight to their hotel after the set. Their sources say that it kicked off after a hotel employee requested Quavo to move his car. Quavo and the valet then got into a war of words before the valet got punched. However, it’s said that Quavo nor any other Migo member were responsible.

READ MORE