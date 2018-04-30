Is Kanye West Being Used? [EXCLUSIVE]

Everyone is talking about Kanye West and his recent rant on Twitter. The rapper talked about his new album and his love for President Donald Trump. Rickey Smiley believes that Kanye is being used just like other Black public figures were by Trump.
He expressed that Trump is not his friend and promotes racism. Kanye believes that everyone should be able to support whomever and doesn’t tell people that love Hillary Clinton to go against her. Do you think Kanye West is being used by Trump?
