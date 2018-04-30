Penny-Pinching Twitter Came Through Flossin’ On A Budget After Gucci Mane Bet A Million On LeBron

Gucci Mane called out all the “so called ballers” when he bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers game this past Sunday. “I got a million cash on LeBron today,” he wrote—and King James came through, scoring 45 points and leading the Cavs to a 105-101 win. A huge congratulations to Bron Bron, but did you happen to catch Twitter responding to Gucci’s tweet?

Who wanna bet on the Game today all ya so called ballers I got a Million cash on LeBron today.

But u gotta put it on the wood to make it good because

Money outta sight start a fight! 💰💪🏿 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 29, 2018

See Broke Twitter pop out below.

I got $5 on the pacers. Word to 1017 you better pay up. — Michael (@anthonyleon47) April 29, 2018

I got Pacers if they win you pay my college education the next 4 years if they lose I drop out 😂😂 — ron (@Moosssse) April 29, 2018

I’ll bet you but if you win can we work out a payment plan? — Perfect (@bossman1121) April 29, 2018

rich people fun — Robin De'era ® (@KillaDivaPR) April 29, 2018

We can’t all ball like Guwop but we can live vicariously through him. All the tweets that prove Gucci is the life coach we need in the gallery below.