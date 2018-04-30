Entertainment News
Penny-Pinching Twitter Came Through Flossin’ On A Budget After Gucci Mane Bet A Million On LeBron

Shoutout to King James.

Gucci Mane called out all the “so called ballers” when he bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers game this past Sunday. “I got a million cash on LeBron today,” he wrote—and King James came through, scoring 45 points and leading the Cavs to a 105-101 win. A huge congratulations to Bron Bron, but did you happen to catch Twitter responding to Gucci’s tweet?

See Broke Twitter pop out below.

We can’t all ball like Guwop but we can live vicariously through him. All the tweets that prove Gucci is the life coach we need in the gallery below.

