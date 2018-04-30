National
Home > National

Black Folks, Have You Ever Been Asked To Prepay For Your Meal?

One guy was treated like a thief in Toronto and he didn't let it go.

Global Grind

Posted 10 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Cheers celebrating and toasting happy african couple having lunch

Source: Mlenny / Getty

In May 2014, Emile Wickham reportedly walked into Hong Shing chinese restaurant in Toronto for a late night birthday dinner with his friends. After a server took their order, he then informed the group they would have to pay for their meals “before receiving them,” The Globe and Mail reports, according to Wickham’s testimony at an Aril tribunal hearing.

While the server claimed this was restaurant policy, Wickham soon found out otherwise. The site states, “Realizing he and his companions were the only black people in the restaurant, he approached other diners to ask if they’d been required to prepay and all said no. When the server later returned to the table, Mr. Wickham and his friends questioned him about the policy, and the server admitted they were the only ones who had prepaid. He and another staff member asked Mr. Wickham and his friends if they wanted a refund. The group took their money and left the restaurant.”

Ultimately, Hong Shing Chinese restaurant was found in violation of section 1 of the province’s human rights code, which “guarantees equal treatment when accessing goods, services and facilities.”

Adjudicator Esi Codjoe wrote in her decision, “His mere presence as a Black man in a restaurant was presumed to be sufficient evidence of his presumed propensity to engage in criminal behaviour.” Hong Shing’s only excuse ended up being “the restaurant ‘attracts something of a transient crowd’ and dine and dashes were common, so they adopted a policy requiring customers whom staff did not recognize as regulars to prepay for their food.” However, Codjoe said there was “no evidence such a policy existed, that the other patrons that night were regulars or that Mr. Wickham’s party was advised of this policy when they were at the restaurant”—and the restaurant was ordered to pay Mr. Wickham $10,000 for his troubles. Thoughts?

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

11 photos Launch gallery

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Continue reading Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="719"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump’s America. From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, here are nine places where it’s literally unsafe for us to exist.

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now