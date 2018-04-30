Kanye’s Friends Unsuccessfully Try To Give Him A History Lesson

Kanye West has caused a stir ever since he returned to Twitter. His most trending tweets have revolved around his political views. While friends like Chance The Rapper have sided with Kanye’s right to be a Republican, other friends have tried their best to educate Kanye on the errors of his ways.

Well, everyone other than Steve (Stoute?)

Thankfully, Kanye’s pals John Legend and Charlemagne Tha God were quick to correct the message Steve spread.

Talib Kweli even offered up some knowledge.

