Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: Kanye West Drops His 2 Hour Interview with Charlamagne In The Sunken Place [VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kanye West sits down with Charlamagne the God and talks about his mental breakdowns, Obama, JAY-Z and more in video Interview. He also discusses Twitter, therapy, on-stage rants, and more in a nearly 2 hour long conversation… brace yourself and watch below:

The Latest:

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

Continue reading Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

[caption id="attachment_2913205" align="alignleft" width="749"] Source: Paul Natkin / Getty[/caption] After a week of insane Tweets of rocking MAGA hats, dissing Former President Obama and calling Trump his “brother,” Kanye West is back at it again. On Friday (April 27) he dropped a new single “Ye vs. The People” with fellow rapper T.I. to take his love for #45 to the next level. “I know Obama was Heaven-sent/But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President,” Kanye raps to which Tip retorts, “Yeah you can, at what cost though?/Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?” Sigh…Clearly, Black Twitter had some serious words with this one.

 

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now