0 reads Leave a comment
Kanye West sits down with Charlamagne the God and talks about his mental breakdowns, Obama, JAY-Z and more in video Interview. He also discusses Twitter, therapy, on-stage rants, and more in a nearly 2 hour long conversation… brace yourself and watch below:
The Latest:
- 2C Gump Snags ATL’s Own YSL Gunna For ‘Feel Us’ Visual [VIDEO]
- WATCH: Kanye West Drops His 2 Hour Interview with Charlamagne In The Sunken Place [VIDEO]
- W Kamau Bell on Coffee Shop Racism & KKK Rallies in Georgia -Reec Exclusive
- Dear Black Women, Your Job Is Probably Killing You (But It Doesn’t Have To)
- This High School Football Coach Just Got Fired For Not Being Racist
- 514 Plants And Over 100 Pounds Of Packaged Marijuana Seized In Atlanta Raid
- James Shaw, Jr. Continues To Be A Hero After The “Waffle House” Attack; Pays Funeral Costs For Victims
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J Is Back To Sleazing Around With His Artists
- Odell Beckham, Jr. Is Making His Case For “Big Brother Of The Year” By Gifting His Little Sister This…
- Guards At Juvenile Detention Facilities Organized ‘Fight Clubs’
Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump
20 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump
1. Boy Bye1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
comments – add yours