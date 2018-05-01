Watch Kanye And T.I. Discuss The Making Of “Ye Vs. The People” [VIDEO]

Kanye West‘s recent string of tweets supporting Donald Trump and “free thought” (despite crowd sourcing history lessons) has led fans in a very difficult place with him. Early Tuesday, he released the behind the scenes footage of “Ye Vs. The People,” his conversation-style track with T.I. and hoped it offered a little “clarity” into his recent actions.

On Wearing The Maga Hat: “It forces an evolution because, even for me, I know so much more in the past 3 days because I’m getting this energy, positive or negative, agreeing with me or disagreeing with me and that sharpens the diamond of our mind and our consciousness.”

On What About Trump That He Agrees With: “The ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible. It’s the most inspiring thing to me.”

The four-minute clip finds T.I. attempting to find where Kanye’s head at before the two record the track as Ye cites their conversation as how he wants the actual record to go. Watch the conversation up top and see for yourself.

