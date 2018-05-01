Sergio and Constance have been married for 6 years and are currently separated. Constance caught Sergio cheating with a woman after she found pictures on Facebook and Instagram. After that they got into a huge argument and she mentioned to him that the baby wasn’t his. Now he believes her so wants to get a test.
The kid is 4 years old and Sergio isn’t sure if they will be together if the baby is his. Neither of them can trust each other and it’s a scary situation. Find out if he’s the father or not.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Paternity Results: Did A Young-Looking 49-Year-Old Get A Side Piece Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Paternity Test Results: Light-Skinned Man Doesn’t Understand Why Baby Is So Dark [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Paternity Results: Alleged Father Hates That The Baby Is Named After Alcohol [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led to Guilty Verdict
- White Supremacist Gang Named The ‘Peckerwoods’ Caught In Drug Sweep
- Divorce, Sex & Racism: 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television
- Why We Shouldn’t Take Kanye West’s “Lift Yourself” Seriously [EXCLUSIVE]
- TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For Calling Slavery ‘A Choice’
- Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After Saying Slavery Was A Choice
- Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation & A Subway Rat Brings Home The Bacon
- Gary With Da Tea Dances To Diana Ross [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- A Slip Of The Tongue Sparks The Need Of A Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Won’t Come To Work Because Of JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]