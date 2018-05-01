TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For Calling Slavery ‘A Choice’

Kanye West continues to keep making an utter fool out of himself by showing his support for Trump and throwing Black folks under the bus.
This time, on Tuesday (May 1) the “Ye vs. The People” rapper went to the TMZ studios in Los Angeles and gave a bizarre interview saying that he believes that the enslavement of Black people for 400 years was a “choice.”
He explained to Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks.”
He added, “Slavery is to Blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”
Thankfully, one TMZ staffer, Van Lathan, wasn’t having any of this nonsense, telling the rapper that he was “disappointed” and “appalled” by Kanye’s behavior.
“I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” Van stressed. “I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought.”
“Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion, you’re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real life consequence behind everything that you just said,” he continued.
“While you are making music and being an artist, and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives.”
“We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was a choice,” he added. “Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that’s not real.”
Not everyone would stand up to Kanye like that…so kudos Van! Thank you for being the voice of reason.
