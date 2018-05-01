Why We Shouldn’t Take Kanye West’s “Lift Yourself” Seriously [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West released a song with T.I. the other day and is beginning to drop some more. Headkrack mentioned that fans got to hear “Lift Yourself,” and the beat was hot, but he was just scatting. He believes that the real verse will come out soon and he’s joking with  everyone.

Quavo is making headlines after he was arrested for assault. Him and several others jumped a hotel worker after he asked them to move their car. R. Kelly is also being shut down in several cities after the women of color #MeToo community seek justice.

