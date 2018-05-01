Gary With Da Tea Dances To Diana Ross [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

05.01.18
We all know Gary With Da Tea for giving us all the gossip going on. In this clip he is dancing to Diana Ross’s, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” He was on stage at the Improv and began to lip sync the song as well as dance around.

Gary did a twirl around grabbed the microphone and asked everyone to get up. He also went down to show some fans love. We love Gary With Da Tea!

