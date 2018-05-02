New Name, Who Dis? Kodak Black Officially Changes His Name To This

Kodak Black wants a fresh start when he gets out of prison, so he started by legally changing his name to Bill K. Kapri.

That’s right — Kodak Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, requested a name change and was granted one by a Florida judge. But don’t fret, Bill will still go by Kodak Black professionally. He wasn’t playing around in his 2016 hit “All I Got” when he rapped, “H** don’t call me Kodak thought I told you call me Bill.”

Smart move for Bill, who claims he wants to walk a new path after his release from prison, which could happen as early as October. Sources say he’s been taking parenting classes while he’s in jail, along with working on his GED.

Are yall ready for a new and improved Kodak, er, Bill Kapri?

Let’s just hope the music is still good.

