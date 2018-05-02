New Name, Who Dis? Kodak Black Officially Changes His Name To This

Kodak Black wants a fresh start when he gets out of prison, so he started by legally changing his name to Bill K. Kapri.
That’s right — Kodak Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, requested a name change and was granted one by a Florida judge. But don’t fret, Bill will still go by Kodak Black professionally. He wasn’t playing around in his 2016 hit “All I Got” when he rapped, “H** don’t call me Kodak thought I told you call me Bill.”
Smart move for Bill, who claims he wants to walk a new path after his release from prison, which could happen as early as October. Sources say he’s been taking parenting classes while he’s in jail, along with working on his GED.
First and foremost I want to thank the lord for this blessing in disguise which was sending me back to jail January 18 2018 #1800 Second I want to thank the lord again for using my advocate Bradford Cohen ( @lawronin ) as an instrument to speak through him and work diligently on my behalf. I would also like to thank Brad for seeing me as more than a client and for looking out for me as one of his family members. Last but not least I would like to thank the judge Michael Lynch and the prosecutor Michelle Boutros for giving me a fair deliberation and not over looking me and judging as the media and the nay sayers set me out to be #1k #dietolive #HBK
Are yall ready for a new and improved Kodak, er, Bill Kapri?
Let’s just hope the music is still good.