Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Baby Girl, Stormi—See The Pics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

It seems like just yesterday Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl into the world, but it’s already been three months since little Stormi Webster was born. The reality star hit Instagram with a couple photos to mark the occasion and social media has been reposting the adorable pictures ever since.

Dad Travis Scott doesn’t post much of his personal life, but as you can see in the picture above, he was right there by Stormi’s side to celebrate. ICYMI, mom, dad, and baby are all on a paradise vacation celebrating Travis’ 26th birthday. See more photos below, plus hit the flip to see how obsessed Kylie’s fans are with baby Stormi. Be warned, one of ’em got a little out of pocket…but what’s social media without a little drama?

🎁 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

birthday behavior A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: