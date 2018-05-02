Change The Game! 20 Rappers Who’ve Changed Their Names

What’s really in a name? Back in 2013, Gucci Mane changed his name to “Guwop,” but changed his mind 20 minutes later when his fans rejected the idea.

On Wednesday, Kodak Black‘s lawyer revealed that the rapper officially changed his name to Bill K. Kapri.

Almost all rappers have an alias or an alter-ego, but only a few dozen rappers have actually officially changed their monikers or stage names.

From J. Cole. to Diddy, find out which rapper has changed their name the most.

