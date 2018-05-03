Is Grief From Kim Kardashian Giving Kanye West Stress? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kanye West has been all over the news after multiple rants. He recently talked about using Dr. Jan Adams photo for his new album cover. Dr. Jan performed Kanye’s mother, Donda West surgery and she died days later.
Kanye blames him and the two will have a conversation soon to talk about what happened. Gary With Da Tea believes that Kanye needs a healing and is blaming Kim Kardashian on his stress. We will just have to wait and see what happens with Kanye overtime.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: 2 Situations That Upset Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Janelle Monae Weighs In On Kanye’s Slavery Rant [VIDEO]
RELATED: #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A “Free Thinker”
The Latest:
- Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison
- New And Making Noise: YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Rob Kardashian Has A Type [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- This Kid Shoots Her Shot With Walmart By Trying To Become The Next Viral Sensation
- Chance The Rapper Had The Perfect Response To Seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
- Watch: That Awkward Moment A Dog Drives A Truck Through A Store Window
- Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down Raps & How ‘Icon’ Almost Wasn’t A Hit
- Watch: Alexis Ohanian Chops It Up With ‘Desus & Mero’ About Married Life With Serena Williams
- In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy Kinda Warned Us About His Drug Habit
- These Celebrity-Sponsored Scholarships Will Help Ease The Financial Burden Of College