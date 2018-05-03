Prank Call: Wreckless Talk About A Man’s Yard Makes Him Want To Fight Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop | 05.03.18
Leave a comment

Roy Wood Jr. has messed with the wrong person. He called up a man pretending to be apart of the housing association. Roy wanted the man to move his piece of crap cars because he was getting calls about it.

The man on the phone got so offended and yelled at Roy. He thought Roy was being unprofessional, mean and told him to talk to him like a man. Roy told the man he needed a hug and the man gave him the address to come and fight with his gun.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Cussing Out Mexican Tenants [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call Recipient Threatens Roy Wood Jr.: “I’ll Whip You Like You Stole God’s Supper” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now