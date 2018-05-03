Roy Wood Jr. has messed with the wrong person. He called up a man pretending to be apart of the housing association. Roy wanted the man to move his piece of crap cars because he was getting calls about it.
The man on the phone got so offended and yelled at Roy. He thought Roy was being unprofessional, mean and told him to talk to him like a man. Roy told the man he needed a hug and the man gave him the address to come and fight with his gun.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Cussing Out Mexican Tenants [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call Recipient Threatens Roy Wood Jr.: “I’ll Whip You Like You Stole God’s Supper” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Watch: Alexis Ohanian Chops It Up With ‘Desus & Mero’ About Married Life With Serena Williams
- In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy Kinda Warned Us About His Drug Habit
- Why Kevin Hart Is No Longer Close With His Longtime Friend [EXCLUSIVE]
- Watch N’ Learn: This Fan Took Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan & Got A Happy Ending
- Why It’s Not A Good Idea To Give The Boy Scouts A Name Change [EXCLUSIVE]
- Watch: Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A Kid’s Gymnastics Class On ‘What The Fit’
- Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to Collab With A SoundCloud Rapper On ‘Hot Ones’
- From Baldwin To Kanye: These Stars Should Play Donald Trump In His Upcoming Biopic
- What Tekashi69 Should Learn From Paper Boi On “Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Wreckless Talk About A Man’s Yard Makes Him Want To Fight Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]