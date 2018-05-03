Rickey Smiley’s Addiction To “My 600-Lb. Life” Leads To A Crazy Dream [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley and Gary With Da Tea watch the hit show, “My 600-Lb Life” all the time and do commentary on it. He might be giving up on watching the show after having a horrible dream. There was an episode where a woman was cooking food in the bed and Rickey had a dream about her and mentioned it felt like he couldn’t move away from her.

The next part of his dream was that everyone from past episodes was chasing after him. Rickey said he was so scared that he couldn’t go back to sleep. Gary believes he had the dream because it’s a hidden desire of his to be with these women.

Don’t forget to listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.

