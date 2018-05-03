She Bad! Watch Viral Dancer @Beaulexx Get Busy To Cardi B

Cardi B shared video of @BeauLexx’s “She Bad” routine and it’s approaching 1 million streams.
The UCLA student is getting plenty of love in the comments, including the ultimate co-sign from Cardi, who simply said, “SHE BAD.”
My combo to SHE BAD by @iamcardib is up on YOUTUBE!!! Link in BIO !! TAG @iamcardib 🔥🔥 sometimes I just wanna get ratchet with my friends 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ I love when I get the chance to sub different slots because I’m able to just try different shit and see what happens LOL hope you like it 🔥🔥 and if ya don’t … then … well… it’s cool because I do 😝😝 EOOWWWWWWWW• • Dancer/choreo: @beaulexx Film/edit: @robfish_inc Studio: @theplaygroundla • • #shebad #cardib #heels #fitness #dance #playground #SLAYground #alexisbeauregard
In the original caption for the video, Alexis wrote, “sometimes I just wanna get ratchet with my friends.”
We can all relate to that.
