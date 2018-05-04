This Husband Is Convinced His Wife Slept With The Entire Wu-Tang Clan

Fam tryna divorce his white bitch cause he swear she let THE ENTIRE WUTANG CLAN enter her 36 chambers 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DhSgI7RHoF — Lil’ GeorgeForemanGrill (@_ChickenGeorge) May 3, 2018

Press play on this special episode of Divorce Court, where a husband accuses his wife of having too good a time backstage with the Wu-Tang Clan. Wifey denies anything inappropriate happened and says the rappers were nothing but gentlemen, but hubby isn’t buying it at all.