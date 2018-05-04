P*ssy Riot: DJ Khaled Doesn’t Eat The Chocha & Twitter Is Up In Arms

On Friday, DJ Khaled made Twitter STOP when a big revelation hit the Internet.

Was it a new track alert?!?

Nope.

A hot music video?!?

Sorry.

…it was all about the vag.

DJ Khaled doesn't eat pussy, in case you were wondering why he's trending. — 𝕿𝖊𝖋𝖑𝖔𝖓 𝕯𝖔𝖓🇭🇹 (@franley12) May 4, 2018

That’s right, according to an old interview with The Breakfast Club, DJ Khaled doesn’t go down on his wife and he didn’t give the best reasoning either.

DJ Khaled doesn't "go down" on his wife,if you wondering why he's trending. pic.twitter.com/RnLk66N9kr — Lerato Mbongo (@AndImLee) May 4, 2018

“It’s different rules for men?”

“I just can’t do what you want me to do?”

Meanwhile, there are plenty of guys that luuuuv tasting the cookie.

DJ Khaled childish. I love eating the box. Bruh trippin’. — RICH 🌐🎒 (@R1CHMINDED) May 4, 2018

DJ khaled : I don't eat pussy Me an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/MEQ5PeQhUn — C.W. (@cweaverfilms) May 4, 2018

Is Khaled’s ideas about sex stuck in the ancient times? Some people thought so, while others felt like we should just mind our business.

Swipe through for some funny reactions to DJ Khaled’s confession!

