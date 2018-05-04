P*ssy Riot: DJ Khaled Doesn’t Eat The Chocha & Twitter Is Up In Arms

0 reads Leave a comment
On Friday, DJ Khaled made Twitter STOP when a big revelation hit the Internet.
Was it a new track alert?!?
Nope.
A hot music video?!?
Sorry.
…it was all about the vag.
That’s right, according to an old interview with The Breakfast Club, DJ Khaled doesn’t go down on his wife and he didn’t give the best reasoning either.
“It’s different rules for men?”
“I just can’t do what you want me to do?”
Meanwhile, there are plenty of guys that luuuuv tasting the cookie.
Is Khaled’s ideas about sex stuck in the ancient times? Some people thought so, while others felt like we should just mind our business.
Swipe through for some funny reactions to DJ Khaled’s confession!
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours