Rickey Smiley Gives Words Of Encouragement For People Who Don’t Feel Appreciated [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is giving us a word of encouragement that we all might need. Everyone goes through hard times it could be the loss of a family member, not making bills, but we must remember when we are at work or wherever we don’t bring that to people we work with. Rickey mentioned that a lot of these things are a test and we must remain faithful.

Follow @TheRSMS

He wants you to cry when you get home and not give up. Keep a smile on your face and just know with God you will get through this time. Even when you feel someone isn’t recognizing your efforts know there is someone of a higher power watching.

Make sure you tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Addiction To “My 600-Lb. Life” Leads To A Crazy Dream [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How The Cast Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Spent The Last Weekend Of April [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Long Intros [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: