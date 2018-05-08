Entertainment News
All The Black Stars Linked Up At The MET Gala And It Was Unbelievably Lit

This may be the best video of 2018!

You can’t have an event where the sole purpose is to get dressed and be extra without Black folks showing up and showing out. That’s exactly what happened at this year’s MET Gala where the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.

Everyone came show off their best expensive church look, and then the real party started once most of Black Hollywood met up inside the event.

 

John Boyega gave us a glimpse at one of the Blackest Black Excellence moments in Hollywood history.

 

But Letitia Wright‘s clip was like a Black Family Reunion we didn’t know we needed.

 

Solange. Issa Rae. Chadwick Boseman and more! A moment.

This maybe the best video of 2018. What yall think?

