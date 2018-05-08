Rickey Smiley On Defending Himself After Mike Epps Went In On His Clothes [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley has been traveling everywhere to do comedy shows. He recently did a show with Michael Blackson, Mike Epps and more. While on stage Mike Epps decided to make fun of Rickey’s outfit and he wasn’t having that so he went on stage to clap back at him.
Then Michael came on to talk about Mike and it was just a huge roast. Rickey mentioned for the most part everyone dresses pretty regular, but Michael always has on a crazy outfit. Rickey is just thankful and happy for all the continued support.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.
