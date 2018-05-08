Do We Really Know What Childish Gambino Was Trying To Say In His Video For “This Is America” [EXCLUSIVE]

Everyone is talking about Childish Gambino’s video for “This Is America.” Jeff Johnson mentioned that he watched it about 35 times and thinks it’s amazing. It has references to gun violence, drugs and more.

A lot of people think that the dancing he was doing in the video was to distract everyone to what’s happening in the background. Jeff also stated that America has always been violent. Him and Headkrack stated that everyone has a different answer for what certain parts mean. Tell us your thoughts on the video.

