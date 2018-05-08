We Got A Problem (Episode 12): If Bae Is Petty

Fellas, which of the following is a sign that bae is petty?

A. She complains about leaving the toilet seat up.

B. She complains about where you squeeze the toothpaste from.

C. She’s mad because you watched y’all’s favorite show with your female co-worker.

D. All of the above.

Ladies, how you feel about Episode 12 of We Got A Problem?

