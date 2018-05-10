Why We Shouldn’t Get Too Excited About Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys For Life”

“Bad Boys” was such a successful movie and it’s finally confirmed that the third installment will come. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are excited about this film, but fans might be disappointed. Everyone will have to wait until January 17th, 2020.
Rickey Smiley mentioned that he would like to be in the next film and is waiting for someone to reach out to him. Teairra Marí’s most private videos and photos were leaked yesterday after a boyfriend hacked her phone. She will be taking the legal actions soon.
Make sure you listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6am ET.
