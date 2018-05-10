R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists Based On New “Hateful Conduct” Policy

XXXTENTACION’s music was also just pulled.

Via | HipHopDX

Spotify will no longer be promoting R. Kelly’s music by placing it on its editorial or algorithmic playlists. This comes as a result of its new Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policy. The policy details what kind of content as well as conduct falls under their judgment of “hateful.”

The policy stipulates, “We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

In a statement to Billboard, Spotify explained, “We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly. His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it.”

