Church Announcements: Contest For Women That Look Like Bill Cosby In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back with Church Announcements! This weekend the church will be looking for women that look like Bill Cosby in the face for the contest. Even though he’s in trouble it doesn’t matter.
The church will also be having a wet t-shirt contest and last year a 86-year-old woman one. Her boobs looked like baked potatoes Bernice mentioned. We also must pray for the Boy Scout troop leader because he was attacked by a goat at the zoo.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Dark-Skinned Members Needed For “Black Panther” Play [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Church Plans A Big Service Around Beyoncé
The Latest:
- Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory In Postgame Interview
- Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi Store
- Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your Fav MC On “Who Run It?” Freestyle
- Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re Gonna Kill Me’
- Wanna Lose Weight Like Missy Elliott? Cut These Two Things Out Of Your Diet
- Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Note For “All The Akeelah & The Bees Out There”
- Andre 3000 Made His Return To Music With Two Songs For Mother’s Day.
- Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks For Mother’s Day
- Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s Commencement
- Meek Mill Makes Surprise Appearance At Rolling Loud Miami