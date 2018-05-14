Trippie Redd Chucks Yeezys Off Balcony, Says “F**k Yeezys”

Trippie Redd might be setting off an expensive trend of sorts, this after he tossed a pair of Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost sneakers off a balcony.

Trippie was one of the many performers at this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, and it appears that during the winding down period, he took to his Instagram to post a story video depicting him chucking the Yeezy Boost 750s the deuce. As heard on the video, one person can be heard saying “what the f*ck?” at the act before Trippie yells “F*ck Yeezys.”

Whether or not this is in response to West’s recent rants on slavery, President Donald Trump and the like is not known.

In other news, Trippie announced that his debut album will be released this July and played some new tunes from the project at Rolling Loud, which veers from the usual musical path the Ohio rapper is best known for.

At least one enterprising fan had an idea.

Yo @BarraSahara16 trippie REDD just threw some yeezys from a balcony in Miami I believe. Let’s go find them. — Cartier (@Ay_itscartier) May 13, 2018

Check out the footage below.

Trippie Redd threw away his Yeezys 👟 Are you done supporting @KanyeWest? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Kt4nJfvAXZ — Don P 🇲🇽 (@PerionMusic) May 13, 2018

Photo: Getty

