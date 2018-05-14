Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart Announced Joint Stand-Up Comedy Tour

Count this as a surprise. Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart, two of the more gifted comedians of the last 25 years, if not longer have announced a joint stand-up tour this summer. The seven-date June run will hit three cities from Boston to El Paso with a two night stop in Houston in between.

In order to deter scalpers and bots, tickets will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Registration is currently open and runs through Wednesday, May 16th at 10 p.m. ET, with tickets on sale Friday, May 18th at 10 a.m. local time.

This wouldn’t be the first time the two titans have joined forces. During Chappelle’s residency at Radio City Music Hall last August, Stewart was among his special guests. The former Daily Show host, who left in 2015 and was replaced with hand-picked successor Trevor Noah, has announced two new comedy specials for HBO. Chappelle meanwhile has released four Netflix specials in the past year, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation and the Grammy-winning The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Tour Dates

June 11 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 12 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 13 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 21 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

June 22 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

June 23 – El Paso, TX @ Chavez Theatre

June 24 – El Paso, TX @ Chavez Theatre

