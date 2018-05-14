How Tristan Thompson Made Other NBA Players Look Bad [EXCLUSIVE]

Tristan Thompson has made headlines after being caught cheating on Khloè Kardashian while pregnant and now Matt Barnes is speaking out against him. Matt believes Tristan is making NBA players and Black men look bad because he spoke about how he felt pressured when women would try to be with him. Tristan also mentioned that there is a certain code all players follow to not let the secrets out that people are cheating.
Matt thinks it’s a lame excuse of why Tristan cheated. Jada Pinkett revealed on her talk show that she regrets hooking up with Will Smith while he was separated. She didn’t realize it until years later and finally admitted it.
