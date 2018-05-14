Chance The Rapper Sparks Debate About Beyoncè Being A Better Performer Than Michael Jackson [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack | 05.14.18
Leave a comment

Chance the Rapper gave the commencement speech at Dillard University this weekend and it started a debate. In his speech he talked about how we must be better than the others that came before us. He wants us to surpass those people and overcome the fear of failure.

Chance then began to speak about how Beyoncè’s Coachella performance was better than any of Michael Jackson’s performances. Over the weekend Azelia Banks and Cardi B got into it on social media. Both took down certain accounts and we will have to see what happens after this fight.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Says Beyoncé Performance Was Better Than Any Of Michael Jackson’s [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chance The Rapper & Other Emcees With Degrees [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Will Be Joining The Cast Of “Trolls 2”

The Latest:

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings

16 photos Launch gallery

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now