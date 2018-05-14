Chance The Rapper Sparks Debate About Beyoncè Being A Better Performer Than Michael Jackson [EXCLUSIVE]

Chance the Rapper gave the commencement speech at Dillard University this weekend and it started a debate. In his speech he talked about how we must be better than the others that came before us. He wants us to surpass those people and overcome the fear of failure.

Chance then began to speak about how Beyoncè’s Coachella performance was better than any of Michael Jackson’s performances. Over the weekend Azelia Banks and Cardi B got into it on social media. Both took down certain accounts and we will have to see what happens after this fight.

