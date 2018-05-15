Entertainment News
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s Office

CALABASAS, CA – An employee working on Yeezy shoes at Kanye West’s Calabasas office was badly injured when a 3D printer fell onto his foot during an accident in late March. According to TMZ, the injury from the massive 3D printer was so intense the employee had to be airlifted to the hospital.

As a result of the workplace accident, the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is now investigating West’s office to see if there are any violations. They specifically want to determine if any workplace violations contributed to the gruesome accident.

