How The Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People Having A BBQ Flipped The Script [EXCLUSIVE]

A Black family was having a bbq in a park in Oakland and the police were called on by a White woman because she didn’t like it. Rickey Smiley mentioned that this is not the first time this has happened recently because the cops were called to the Waffle House as well as at Starbucks to arrest Black people for doing nothing. One White woman approached the lady that was making a phone call and began to troll her and mentioned that they were doing nothing wrong.

She made fun of her and made her feel bad. Ricky is tired of some White people using the police to get to Black people and believes these racist ways are coming from the top. Now Oakland will be hosting a huge bbq in the same place where the cops were called on that Black family.

